News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Playing here can be good exposure for us before T20 WC'

'Playing here can be good exposure for us before T20 WC'

March 10, 2021 00:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England batsman Jos Buttler sees this T20I series as right prep before T20I World Cup

IMAGE: England batsman Jos Buttler sees this T20I series as right prep before T20I World Cup. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England star batsman Jos Buttler feels the Virat Kohli-led side stands favourite for the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year in India.

The T20 World Cup is slated to be hosted in India this year in October-November. The venues for the tournament are yet to be revealed.

 

Buttler feels as a host nation, Team India will have an advantage in the showpiece event.

"Going into World Cups, you probably look at hosts nations as strong as India who are gonna be favourites for that tournament. So it's a great exposure for us to play against one of the best teams in the tournament in these conditions," said Buttler in a virtual press conference shared by ECB.

"There are many excellent teams, in the last few World Cups hosts nations have performed very well. India is of course strong in every format and T20 is no different and especially playing at home I see India as the favourites," he added.

India and England will face each other in the first T20I on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Buttler feels it's a perfect opportunity for the visitors to get into the groove ahead of the World Cup.

"It's vital for us to play and hopefully you wanna win that series and take that confidence and gel together as a group has that clarity ahead of the World Cup. So it's a fantastic opportunity for us as a side to be playing against India in World Cup conditions," said Buttler.

All the five T20Is will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium and Buttler sees this as a major advantage for the English side to learn the conditions before the T20 World Cup.

"This is a great benefit for us. Being here and to play in Ahmedabad in the brand new stadium which may play a big part in the World Cup and no one has played here before. So it's a big advantage for us to learn about conditions," said Buttler.

"We don't know how the wickets are gonna play in this stadium but to play five matches on the same ground, the pitch might slow up and it may spin so that can be good exposure for us before the World Cup," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni and CSK teammates hit nets
Dhoni and CSK teammates hit nets
IPL will be helpful for England players: Buttler
IPL will be helpful for England players: Buttler
SEE: Team India sweat it out in the nets
SEE: Team India sweat it out in the nets
The frontrunners to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat
The frontrunners to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat
Infra for 5G network not yet ready in India: Experts
Infra for 5G network not yet ready in India: Experts
Germany coach Loew to leave after Euros
Germany coach Loew to leave after Euros
Kolkata fire: TMC and BJP begin blame game
Kolkata fire: TMC and BJP begin blame game

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

'He wore the Indian colours on his chest with pride'

'He wore the Indian colours on his chest with pride'

Pandya can't wait to get on the field

Pandya can't wait to get on the field

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use