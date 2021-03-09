News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » With a month to go for IPL, Dhoni and CSK teammates hit nets

With a month to go for IPL, Dhoni and CSK teammates hit nets

Source: PTI
March 09, 2021 22:52 IST
Chennai Super Kings captain and legend at an indoor nets session in Chennai on Monday

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain and legend at an indoor nets session in Chennai on Monday. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings FC/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings players including skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni began preparations for the forthcoming Indian Premier League, having cleared their RT-PCR tests during the stipulated quarantine period.

Apart from the CSK legend, senior batsman Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad and a few others are part of the camp that got underway on Monday.

 

Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore and C Hari Nishaanth, who was picked up during last month's auction, trained with the likes of Dhoni and Rayudu. Also present was medium-pacer Harishankar Reddy, another new recruit.

"The CSK players completed their quarantine requirements and began practice yesterday. Gradually, the others will join the camp after a period of quarantine," he said.

A few others like leg-spinner Karn Sharma and Bhagath Varma, who was picked during the auctions recently are expected to arrive in the coming days, Viswanathan said.

Dhoni had arrived in Chennai on Wednesday last.

CSK had during the recent mini-auction picked up England all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore, apart from Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham (for Rs 9.25 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujra (Rs 50 lakh).

This year's IPL begins with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. Three-time champion CSK begin their campaign the next day in Mumbai against Delhi Capitals.

Interestingly, in this year's IPL, all matches will be played at neutral venues.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
