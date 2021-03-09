News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'He wore the Indian colours on his chest with pride and aplomb'

'He wore the Indian colours on his chest with pride and aplomb'

By BISHAN SINGH BEDI
March 09, 2021 14:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Though I had my reservations about Sunny as a captain,' says Bishan Singh Bedi, 'I must say that he is a very proud Indian.'
Continuing our series celebrating 50 years of Sunil Manohar Gavaskar in Test Cricket.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar at a news conference in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/Reuters

This feature was first published on Rediff.com on July 9, 1999.

 

I have many profound memories of the man.

Though we have never been the best of friends, I still rate him as the most compact Indian batsman I have ever played with.

During those days, I think Sunil and Vishy (G R Vishwanath) enthralled the world with their batting.

The fact that Sunny went on to score 10,000 runs is a tribute to the man's enormous talent.

His amazing concentration was the key to his success.

The zest in him to succeed against any opposition -- that is what I like best about the man.

The belief in his ability, that he was better than any opposition, was what got him to create records which Indians at one stage only dreamt of.

That was the reason for all the runs that he scored against the fearsome Windies pace attack.

The number of centuries he hit off the best pace quartet is proof of the man's calibre.

His technique was infallible and his concentration level was unbelievably high.

He was a great back-foot player. A perfectionist -- that's what I always thought of him.

Very correct and compact, typically in the English mould.

The way he played his cricket, it appeared that his upbringing was English and not Indian.

There have always been comparisons between Sunny and Vishy -- but for me there could never have been a comparison.

Vishy was an artist, he made it look so simple, he seemed to enjoy the game so much.

While Sunny believed in grinding the opposition, Vishy looked to dominate.

He always seemed to be a source of entertainment.

I especially treasure the West Indies tour of 1971 when Sunny scored 700-plus runs.

I remember we went to Australia after that and I was his room-mate.

I always wanted to know his batting.

What I mean when I say that is, I always had a lot of queries about his batting. I was intrigued by his batting talent.

We had very little in common, since Sunny was his own man.

There has always been the general feeling that Sunny was the best opening batsman ever.

Well, I remember a conversation I had with the late Vijay Manjrekar, and he believed that Vijay Merchant was leagues ahead as an opening batsman.

He strongly impressed upon me very adamantly that Merchant was the best opening batsman India ever produced.

Maybe I don't agree with that too much, though I must admit that I have never seen Vijay Merchant bat.

So I still hold the view that Sunny was the best opening batsman India ever produced.

Though I had my reservations about Sunny as a captain, I must say that he is a very proud Indian.

He wore the Indian colours on his chest with pride and aplomb -- a man who was unruffled in testing times.

I pray to the Almighty that he goes on to score the three-figure knock, which he scored which an amazing amount of ease on the field.

As told to Faisal Shariff/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BISHAN SINGH BEDI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'No fast bowler ever frightened Gavaskar'
'No fast bowler ever frightened Gavaskar'
'The broadest bat in the world'
'The broadest bat in the world'
Gavaskar@50: 15 interesting facts
Gavaskar@50: 15 interesting facts
Can't rule out partial lockdown in Mumbai: Maha min
Can't rule out partial lockdown in Mumbai: Maha min
Pant can be a match-winner in T20s, says Laxman
Pant can be a match-winner in T20s, says Laxman
For India's cannabis industry the grass may be greener
For India's cannabis industry the grass may be greener
PIX: The purr-fect cafe for cat lovers
PIX: The purr-fect cafe for cat lovers

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Sunil Gavaskar, Indian Cricket's Real Master

Sunil Gavaskar, Indian Cricket's Real Master

Shastri unveils Gavaskar portrait at Bowral Museum

Shastri unveils Gavaskar portrait at Bowral Museum

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use