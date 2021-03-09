Pandya can't wait to get on the field

March 09, 2021 17:18 IST

IMAGE: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya put in the hard yards in practice as he aims to get back on the field during the five-match T20 International series against England, starting in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Pandya failed to make it to playing XI in the four-Test series against England, which India won 3-1, but is likely to feature in the T20Is and the three-match ODI series against England.

Video: Kind courtesy, Hardik Pandya/Instagram

'Preparation done. Can't wait to get on the field on the 12th,' Pandya captioned his video on Instagram.

Pandya was in good form with the bat in the limited overs series in Australia, hitting two fifties in the three match ODI series and was the player of the series in the three match T20I series.