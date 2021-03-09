News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pandya can't wait to get on the field

Pandya can't wait to get on the field

By Rediff Cricket
March 09, 2021 17:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI
 

Hardik Pandya put in the hard yards in practice as he aims to get back on the field during the five-match T20 International series against England, starting in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Pandya failed to make it to playing XI in the four-Test series against England, which India won 3-1, but is likely to feature in the T20Is and the three-match ODI series against England.

Video: Kind courtesy, Hardik Pandya/Instagram

'Preparation done. Can't wait to get on the field on the 12th,' Pandya captioned his video on Instagram.

Pandya was in good form with the bat in the limited overs series in Australia, hitting two fifties in the three match ODI series and was the player of the series in the three match T20I series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'He wore the Indian colours on his chest with pride'
'He wore the Indian colours on his chest with pride'
Report Card: 10/10 for Ashwin, Pant
Report Card: 10/10 for Ashwin, Pant
Hardik's awwdorable moment on a rest day
Hardik's awwdorable moment on a rest day
The protector of women from breast cancer
The protector of women from breast cancer
SIT to probe MP Mohan Delkar's death: Maha govt
SIT to probe MP Mohan Delkar's death: Maha govt
Rawat resigns, new U'khand CM to be elected on Wed
Rawat resigns, new U'khand CM to be elected on Wed
Gymnastics test event for Tokyo Games cancelled
Gymnastics test event for Tokyo Games cancelled

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Bumrah set to marry Sanjana Ganesan in Goa?

Bumrah set to marry Sanjana Ganesan in Goa?

Pant can be a match-winner in T20s, says Laxman

Pant can be a match-winner in T20s, says Laxman

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use