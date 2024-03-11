Players' plea: Dravid warns BCCI of player burnout

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid acknowledged the players' sentiments. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricketers Shardul Thakur and R Sai Kishore recently voiced their concerns about the demanding domestic cricket schedule, emphasising the need for more breaks to prevent injuries.

Following India's triumph in the fifth Test against England, Dravid acknowledged the players' sentiments, urging the BCCI to consult those 'putting their bodies on the line.'

‘I've heard the same as well. I saw some of the comments Shardul, I think, made. And in fact some of the boys who've come into the team as well, also comment about how tough the domestic schedule is, especially in a country like India with the amount of travel involved. So yeah, we need to hear the players. That's a very important thing in a lot of these things,’ Dravid said.

Dravid stated, 'We need to hear the players. That's a very important thing in a lot of these things... If there are enough voices saying that, then yeah, I think there's some need to look at it, and see how we can manage our schedules.'

The former captain also highlighted the strain on cricketers due to competitions like Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy, suggesting a reevaluation of their necessity. Dravid emphasised the importance of an 'all-round review' involving coaches and players to ensure the well-being of those contributing to the domestic circuit.

'It's a long season already in India. It's tough... Maybe we need to re-look and see whether some of the tournaments that we are conducting are necessary in this day and age or if they are not necessary,' Dravid added.