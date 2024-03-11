News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Players' plea: Dravid warns BCCI of player burnout

Players' plea: Dravid warns BCCI of player burnout

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 11, 2024 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid acknowledged the players' sentiments. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricketers Shardul Thakur and R Sai Kishore recently voiced their concerns about the demanding domestic cricket schedule, emphasising the need for more breaks to prevent injuries.

Following India's triumph in the fifth Test against England, Dravid acknowledged the players' sentiments, urging the BCCI to consult those 'putting their bodies on the line.'

‘I've heard the same as well. I saw some of the comments Shardul, I think, made. And in fact some of the boys who've come into the team as well, also comment about how tough the domestic schedule is, especially in a country like India with the amount of travel involved. So yeah, we need to hear the players. That's a very important thing in a lot of these things,’ Dravid said.

 

Dravid stated, 'We need to hear the players. That's a very important thing in a lot of these things... If there are enough voices saying that, then yeah, I think there's some need to look at it, and see how we can manage our schedules.'

The former captain also highlighted the strain on cricketers due to competitions like Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy, suggesting a reevaluation of their necessity. Dravid emphasised the importance of an 'all-round review' involving coaches and players to ensure the well-being of those contributing to the domestic circuit.

'It's a long season already in India. It's tough... Maybe we need to re-look and see whether some of the tournaments that we are conducting are necessary in this day and age or if they are not necessary,' Dravid added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhruv Jurel: The next big thing for T20 World Cup?
Dhruv Jurel: The next big thing for T20 World Cup?
WTC table: Defending champs Australia move to second
WTC table: Defending champs Australia move to second
Shami to likely return for Bangladesh Test series
Shami to likely return for Bangladesh Test series
Chappell takes a dig at Stokes' captaincy
Chappell takes a dig at Stokes' captaincy
Ananya, Alia, Adah Win Awards
Ananya, Alia, Adah Win Awards
Kriti, Mouni Win Hearts At Awards Show
Kriti, Mouni Win Hearts At Awards Show
Metal, banking stocks drag Sensex down by 617 points
Metal, banking stocks drag Sensex down by 617 points

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Report Card: Jaiswal 10/10, Ashwin 9/10, Jurel 9/10

Report Card: Jaiswal 10/10, Ashwin 9/10, Jurel 9/10

Shardul urges BCCI to relook next year's Ranji sked

Shardul urges BCCI to relook next year's Ranji sked

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances