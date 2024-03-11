WTC table: Defending champs Australia move to second

IMAGE: Australia players celebrate after winning the Test series against New Zealand, after winning the 2nd Test in Christchurch on Monday. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia have leapfrogged New Zealand to take the second spot in the World Test Championships ranking following the 2-0 series win over their Trans-Tasman rivals in Christchurch on Monday.

The win in the second Test helped Australia collect 12 points on their road to defending the World Test Championship mace.

Australia have improved their percentage points from 59.09 to 62.50 after 12 matches.

New Zealand have dropped from 60 percentage points to 50 to be third on the list. They have played six games.

India, who have won six of their nine matches, continue to lead the table 68.51.