Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC table: Defending champs Australia move to second

WTC table: Defending champs Australia move to second

Source: PTI
March 11, 2024 14:20 IST
Australia players celebrate after winning the Test series against New Zealand, after winning the 2nd Test in Christchurch on Monday

IMAGE: Australia players celebrate after winning the Test series against New Zealand, after winning the 2nd Test in Christchurch on Monday. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia have leapfrogged New Zealand to take the second spot in the World Test Championships ranking following the 2-0 series win over their Trans-Tasman rivals in Christchurch on Monday.

 

The win in the second Test helped Australia collect 12 points on their road to defending the World Test Championship mace.

Australia have improved their percentage points from 59.09 to 62.50 after 12 matches.

New Zealand have dropped from 60 percentage points to 50 to be third on the list. They have played six games.

India, who have won six of their nine matches, continue to lead the table 68.51.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Report Card: Jaiswal 10/10, Ashwin 9/10, Jurel 9/10
PIX: Kareena, Mary, Masaba enjoy 'special' time at WPL
Honours even as Klopp-Pep EPL rivalry ends on high
'One guy stood up and made themselves a match-winner'
Laughable for SBI...: Cong on SC electoral bonds order
Recipe: Bok Choy Rice Porridge Soup
Drama abounds as Vinesh stalls wrestling trials
