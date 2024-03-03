News
Dhruv Jurel's IPL success could define India's T20 World Cup fate

Dhruv Jurel's IPL success could define India's T20 World Cup fate

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 03, 2024 15:33 IST
Dhruv Jurel

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel showcased extraordinary skill. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

In a riveting performance during the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, emerging wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel showcased extraordinary skill, guiding India's tail and drawing accolades from cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar, impressed by Jurel's approach and situational awareness, made comparisons to the legendary MS Dhoni, acknowledging the promising signs displayed by the young talent.

As the cricketing world buzzed with discussions on Jurel's potential, Gavaskar clarified his remarks ahead of the final Test in Dharamsala.

 

While stressing that there can never be another Dhoni, Gavaskar highlighted Jurel's promising future. "Jurel is like MS Dhoni. No one can become MS Dhoni. But if Jurel can emulate even a fraction of Dhoni's achievements, it would be a significant contribution to Indian cricket," Gavaskar expressed during an interview with Sports Tak.

Jurel, a key member of India's U19 World Cup-winning team in 2020, previously turned heads with stellar performances for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Gavaskar sees the 23-year-old as a potential asset in T20 cricket, especially if he maintains good form in the upcoming IPL.

"He is undoubtedly an option. His IPL performance will be crucial. If given a chance, he could bat at No. 5 or 6, playing a finishing role similar to Dhoni," added Gavaskar, highlighting Jurel's proficiency in clearing boundaries and contributing effectively in shorter formats.

REDIFF CRICKET
