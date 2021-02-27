News
Yuzi and Dhanashree's Maldives vacation

By Rediff Cricket
February 27, 2021 11:23 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram
 

The Maldives seems to be the current place to be seen in for celebrities. Its beach vibes and beautiful locations makes their pictures on social media droolworthy.

The most recent celebs painting the social media blue with the serene skies and sprawling sea are Yuzvendra Chahal and his choreographer wife Dhanashree.

Yuzi shared a pic where the couple are looking towards the sea. D&Y tied the knot on December 22 and are constantly sharing their loved-up images on social media.

Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree is a popular YouTuber with 3.1 million followers on Instagram.

Her recent frenetic dance video with Yuzi's normally sedate India team-mate Shreyas Iyer shook the Internet with its gusto. We knew Dhanashee can dance, but who knew the languid Shreyas could match he step for step?

Yuzi will return to the bio-bubble to play the five game T20 series against Eoin Morgan's men.

Rediff Cricket
