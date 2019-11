November 09, 2019 18:19 IST

Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force spent time with the national cricketers ahead of the series decider against Bangladesh, in Nagpur, on Sunday.

The pilots, clad in their orange uniforms, spent about an hour meeting cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey.

The aerobatic squad also presented a souvenir to head coach Ravi Shastri.

The meeting was organised since the pilots were in Nagpur for 'Air Fest 2019'.