IMAGE: K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer at the Cape of Good Hope. Photograph: K L Rahul/Instagram

With the Cape Town Test ending in two days, the Indian cricketers got a couple of days to travel around South Africa's port city before take the flight back home.

K L Rahul enjoyed the breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean from the Cape of Good Hope with team-mates Shreyas Iyer and Shradul Thakur.

IMAGE: Rahul with Shardul Thakur. Photograph: K L Rahul/Instagram

'Cape Town with good company,' he captioned the Instagram post.

IMAGE: What are Rahul and Athiya up to? Photographs: K L Rahul/Instagram

He also spent time with wife Athiya Shetty in Cape Town.