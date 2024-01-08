Amitabh, Aishwarya-Abhishek enjoy Kabaddi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan quashed separation rumours as they came together with Amitabh Bachchan to enjoy a kabaddi match on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
The Bachchans -- Aaradhya, Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter, was there too -- cheered the Jaipur Pink Panthers, which is co-owned by Abhishek, during their Pro Kabaddi League match against U Mumba in Mumbai.
It turned out to be a happy evening for the Bachchans as the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who won the title in Season 9 of the PKL, won by 41-31 against U Mumba.
Following the win, the Bachchans met with the Jaipur Pink Panthers team and greeted the players and coaches.