Rediff.com  » Sports » Amitabh, Aishwarya-Abhishek enjoy Kabaddi

Amitabh, Aishwarya-Abhishek enjoy Kabaddi

By REDIFF SPORTS
January 08, 2024 07:54 IST
IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan cheer the Jaipur Pink Panthers.
 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan quashed separation rumours as they came together with Amitabh Bachchan to enjoy a kabaddi match on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

The Bachchans -- Aaradhya, Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter, was there too -- cheered the Jaipur Pink Panthers, which is co-owned by Abhishek, during their Pro Kabaddi League match against U Mumba in Mumbai.

It turned out to be a happy evening for the Bachchans as the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who won the title in Season 9 of the PKL, won by 41-31 against U Mumba.

Following the win, the Bachchans met with the Jaipur Pink Panthers team and greeted the players and coaches.

