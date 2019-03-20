PIX: Warner back as consistent Sunrisers eye IPL title

March 20, 2019 17:28 IST

'Under the able leadership of Kane Williamson, this team has the potential and capability to go one step ahead and bag the trophy this time around.'

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL title in 2016 and finished runners up last year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have the potential to better their showing of last year and win the Indian Premier League title this time around, believes head coach Tom Moody.



"We have a very stable squad and the performance of the team in 2018 exhibited the same as we topped the table. The new, young players will bring in even more exuberance and aggression to this side. Under the able leadership of Kane Williamson, this team has the potential and capability to go one step ahead and bag the trophy this time around," Moody said in Hyderabad on Wednesday.



Formed in 2013, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most consistent performers in the last few years. They won the tournament in 2016 and finished runners up last season, having lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final.

IMAGE: David Warner, left, and Khaleel Ahmed, centre, present the team jersey to Shahbaz Nadeem.

Sunrisers are aiming for their second title this year with a formidable bowling core and exceptional batting line-up.



Australian David Warner's return will bolster the team, along with the presence of experienced players like captain Kane Williamson, premier fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar along with Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, and Sandeep Sharma, centre, present the jersey to Jonny Bairstow.

In the presence of their team mentor V V S Laxman, head coach Tom Moody and bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan showcased the newly-recruited talent for the forthcoming 12th edition of the IPL.



The team has reinforced its solid, all-round strength with new additions like Martin Guptill, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem.

IMAGE: Sunrisers bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, left, team mentor V V S Laxman, centre, and head coach Tom Moody.

Also called as the Orange Army by their fans, Sunrisers will start their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, March 24, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.