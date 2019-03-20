PHOTOS: Kohli, AB unveil RCB's jersey for IPL 12

March 20, 2019 12:15 IST

Virat Kohli launched the jersey of his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, with the South African great AB de Villiers and Parthiv Patel.

They unveiled the home and away jersey's in Bengaluru.

Kohli, with his staggering new-found success in T20 internationals, will hope that the form translates for his Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

AB de Villiers believes Kohli's 'personality and mental strength' makes him the best ODI player at the moment.

De Villiers, who has retired from international cricket, will be seen batting alongside his Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli in the IPL, beginning on March 23.

On Global Recycling Day, the Royal Challengers Bangalore took to Twitter to declare multiple “Green games” during the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

The jersey is a symbol of the franchise’s promise to #GoGreen and a way into stepping up to save the planet.

The franchise will begin its campaign in the 12th season of the IPL in the season opener against the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings.