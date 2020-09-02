PIX: Want to know the secret of Rohit's sixes?

September 02, 2020 09:20 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma works out in the gym at the team hotel in Abu Dhabi. Photographs: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Want to know the secret of Rohit Sharma's power packed batting?

The Mumbai Indians skipper has hit the gym with a vengeance in the absence of cricket as the four-time champions prepare for the upcoming IPL, starting on September 19 in the UAE.

And his approach in the gym is as simple and straightforward as his batting.

'Hit the gym like it's a short ball,' Rohit says on Instagram.

The Hitman is joint fourth on the all-time list of six hitters in the IPL with 194 sixes to his name along with Suresh Raina, behind Chris Gayle (326), A B de Villiers (212) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (209).

MI 1 is also the third highest run-getter in IPL history, with 4,898 runs in 188 games at a strike rate of 130.