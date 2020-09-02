News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Want to know the secret of Rohit's sixes?

PIX: Want to know the secret of Rohit's sixes?

By Rediff Cricket
September 02, 2020 09:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma works out in the gym at the team hotel in Abu Dhabi. Photographs: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
 

Want to know the secret of Rohit Sharma's power packed batting?

The Mumbai Indians skipper has hit the gym with a vengeance in the absence of cricket as the four-time champions prepare for the upcoming IPL, starting on September 19 in the UAE.

Rohit Sharma

And his approach in the gym is as simple and straightforward as his batting.

'Hit the gym like it's a short ball,' Rohit says on Instagram.

Rohit Sharma

The Hitman is joint fourth on the all-time list of six hitters in the IPL with 194 sixes to his name along with Suresh Raina, behind Chris Gayle (326), A B de Villiers (212) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (209).

MI 1 is also the third highest run-getter in IPL history, with 4,898 runs in 188 games at a strike rate of 130.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Rahul, Athiya set social media abuzz again

Rahul, Athiya set social media abuzz again

PIX: Mumbai Indians unwind at team bonding session

PIX: Mumbai Indians unwind at team bonding session

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use