IPL: Look who's hit the nets in Abu Dhabi!

September 01, 2020 14:55 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Mumbai Indians training sessions are in full flow.

All the players and staff members have completed the bio-secure protocols laid down by the IPL governing council and have been allowed inside the bio-secure bubble to begin training.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians star Quinton de Kock turned up at the nets.

MI enrolled de Kock last year to strengthen their top order, a move that paid rich dividends. De Kock, South Africa's ODI and T20I captain, was a major reason for MI's incredible turnaround last year.

Traded in from Royal Challengers Bangalore, de Kock made full use of a long run at the top of the order.