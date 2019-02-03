Revealed! Why Rohit Sharma chose to bat in 5th ODI

February 03, 2019 19:46 IST

Wanted to bat in difficult conditions to prepare for World Cup: Rohit

IMAGE: 4-1 scoreline is India's biggest series win on New Zealand soil across formats. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, on Sunday, said his side wanted to bat in tough conditions as part of their preparation for the upcoming World Cup and hence chose to take first strike in the fifth ODI in Wellington.

Rohit said despite knowing that the Westpac Stadium pitch would be fast-bowling friendly with moisture on it, he decided to bat first after winning the toss. His bold decision paid dividends as India won the match by 35 runs to clinch the series 4-1.

"I had a look (of the pitch) before the toss and knew that there was moisture, which would be helpful for the fast bowlers initially. As a team we wanted to see how we face the challenges because come the World Cup we will be put into those situations, so what then," Rohit said at the post-match conference.

"Yes, we lost four wickets upfront, there is a learning there for us as how we should bat when the ball is swinging and conditions are not easy. The guys now know come the situation how to do it. The run rate was not great in first 30 overs but we still managed to get to 250, which is a big positive," he added.