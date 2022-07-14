Meet India's New Spinner

After representing India in the one-off Test against England in Edgbaston, Cheteshwar Pujara is back to playing county cricket for Sussex.

The batter, who had scored two double centuries and two tons earlier in the English summer, is currently playing a county championship division two game against Leicestershire.

On Wednesday, July 13, Pujara rolled over his arm and bowled some leg-spin for Sussex.

He bowled one over during Day 3's play and conceded eight runs without taking a wicket.

Take look at Pujara's bowling!

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Sussex Cricket/Twitter

Only once has Pujara bowled an over in a Test match for India.

In his first-class career, he has bowled 41.5 overs and taken six wickets.