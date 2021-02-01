News
Team India set for training after clearing COVID-19 tests

Team India set for training after clearing COVID-19 tests

February 01, 2021 16:19 IST
IMAGE: The Indian team will start off with an outdoor training session on Monday, while the regular nets session will begin from Tuesday. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images

The Indian cricketers will start their outdoor training sessions in Chennai on Monday after successfully completing their six-day quarantine period during which they cleared three COVID-19 tests.

 

The Indian team, who recently beat Australia in the four-Test series, will have an outdoor training session on Monday, while the regular nets session will begin from Tuesday.

The four-match Test series against England, starts in Chennai from February 5, Friday.

"The Indian Cricket Team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5:00 PM and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow," BCCI said on Monday.

The England players also returned negative results from their COVID-19 tests and will resume training from Tuesday.

"All PCR tests from yesterday’s test have returned negative results. The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon 2pm-5pm (IST)," the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

