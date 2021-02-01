News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » FM lauds India's historic win in Australia during budget speech

FM lauds India's historic win in Australia during budget speech

Source: ANI
February 01, 2021 13:31 IST
Team India

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after victory over Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, January 19, 2021. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, recalled the joy that the entire country felt while watching Team India's historic win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy under trying circumstances earlier this year.

 

Sitharaman, who was giving her 2021-22 Budget Speech, started off by giving a special shout out to what the Indian team under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane managed to achieve Down Under.

"I cannot help but recall the joy that we as a cricket-loving nation felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australia. It has reminded us of all the qualities that we as people, particularly our youth, epitomise of having abundant promise and the unsuppressed thirst to perform and to succeed," said Sitharaman while lauding Team India.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian cricket team for their Test series win against Australia, saying that the team's hard work and teamwork were inspiring.

Source: ANI
