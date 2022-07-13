News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Taimur Watches His First ODI

Taimur Watches His First ODI

By Rediff Cricket
July 13, 2022 10:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Taimur Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

His paternal great grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi played cricket both for England and India.

His grandfather Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi was the most charismatic Indian cricketer of his day, captaining India for the first time at age 21 and playing 46 Tests for India.

Taimur Ali Khan made a surprise appearance at the Oval on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, when India played England in the first ODI.

His mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently holidaying in London, shared pictures of the Pataudis engrossed in the game.

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur sat next to his father Saif Ali Khan, who wore a pink shirt, brown blazer, denims and dark sunglasses. While Saif smiled looking towards the field, Taimur made a face.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, 'What are you doing Tim?'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Taimur Pataudi's glorious cricket heritage
Taimur Pataudi's glorious cricket heritage
Tiger Pataudi, a truly heroic cricketer!
Tiger Pataudi, a truly heroic cricketer!
Tiger Pataudi was the Great Seducer of his time
Tiger Pataudi was the Great Seducer of his time
Now, Sanjiv Bhatt arrested in 2002 Gujarat riots case
Now, Sanjiv Bhatt arrested in 2002 Gujarat riots case
Will Kohli recover in time for 2nd ODI?
Will Kohli recover in time for 2nd ODI?
Playing Carrom In Sri Lankan PM's Home
Playing Carrom In Sri Lankan PM's Home
When Actors Played FATHER and SON
When Actors Played FATHER and SON

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Any place for Taimur in the IPL?

Any place for Taimur in the IPL?

When Pataudi orchestrated a hold-up of the Indian team

When Pataudi orchestrated a hold-up of the Indian team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances