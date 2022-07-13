Taimur Watches His First ODI

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

His paternal great grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi played cricket both for England and India.

His grandfather Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi was the most charismatic Indian cricketer of his day, captaining India for the first time at age 21 and playing 46 Tests for India.

Taimur Ali Khan made a surprise appearance at the Oval on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, when India played England in the first ODI.

His mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently holidaying in London, shared pictures of the Pataudis engrossed in the game.

Taimur sat next to his father Saif Ali Khan, who wore a pink shirt, brown blazer, denims and dark sunglasses. While Saif smiled looking towards the field, Taimur made a face.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, 'What are you doing Tim?'