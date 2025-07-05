HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's tour of Bangladesh postponed to 2026

India's tour of Bangladesh postponed to 2026

July 05, 2025 17:44 IST

Team India

IMAGE: India were scheduled to play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs during the tour of Bangladesh from August 17 to 31. Photograph: BCCI

India's tour of Bangladesh, which was scheduled for August this year, has been postponed to 2026 'owing to international cricketing commitments', the BCCI announced on Saturday.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026," BCCI said in a media release.

"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams."

India were scheduled to play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs during the tour of Bangladesh from August 17 to 31.

However, the security situation in Bangladesh which is in turmoil since last year's civil unrest that resulted in the overthrowing of the Sheikh Hasina-led

government made the BCCI reconsider their decision.

"Apparently BCCI is wary about the security situation in Bangladesh post the civil unrest," a BCCI source told PTI on Friday.

""India's tour of Bangladesh is likely to be called off as the government has advised the BCCI not to go there as the situation is not ok there. The official announcement regarding this will be made soon," a BCCI source had told ANI.

 

It is understood that BCCI wants the tour to go ahead only after the general elections are held in Bangladesh and "a stable government is in place taking care of the law and order situation."

India last travelled to Bangladesh in 2014 when they played three ODIs.

Bangladesh is currently governed by an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, who took over after Hasina was ousted following a students-led protest against reservation in jobs in August last year. She fled to India following the toppling of her Awami League government.

REDIFF CRICKET
Lalit Modi, Mallya's Karaoke Goes Viral
Security Concerns May Scrap India's Bangladesh Tour
Jaiswal equals Sehwag, Dravid's record
10 Highest Indian Test Scores
'The One': Dhawan Reveals All In His New Book
