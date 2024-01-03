PIX: Siraj's sensational six decimates SA for just 55

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates Aiden Markram’s wicket. Photograph: ICC/X

Mohammed Siraj delivered a stellar performance, claiming an impressive six-wicket haul as India dismantled South Africa for a mere 55 runs on the opening day of the second Test in Cape Town.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI/X

Despite the strategic decision by stand-in skipper Dean Elgar to bat first, South Africa's innings crumbled under the consistent fall of wickets.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Kyle Verreynne. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Siraj's outstanding bowling display marked his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar provided valuable support with two wickets each. South Africa's Kyle Verreynne top-scored with 15, and David Bedingham contributed 12.

In a notable lineup change, Team India included Ravindra Jadeja in the Playing XI, opting to bench Ravichandran Ashwin, and introduced Mukesh Kumar in place of Shardul Thakur.