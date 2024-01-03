News
Will Bumrah Bowl Spin Now?!

Will Bumrah Bowl Spin Now?!

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 03, 2024 10:19 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

As Team India readies itself for the final Test against South Africa in Cape Town, a venue that has posed challenges for the two-time WTC finalists, a captivating scenario unfolded during their training on the eve of the match on Tuesday, January 2.

Jasprit Bumrah, who emerged as the standout bowler for India in the series opener in Centurion, embraced a new role by experimenting with off-spin, seeking to replicate the techniques of one of cricket's finest off-spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin appeared to impart some of his off-spin expertise to Bumrah, who playfully bowled a few deliveries while emulating the renowned spinner's style.

Returning to the venue where he made his Test debut five years ago, Bumrah is poised for a significant occasion.

Despite the team's collective struggles at Centurion, all eyes will be on Bumrah to spearhead the bowling attack as India strive to conclude their South African tour on a winning note.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

