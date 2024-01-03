Can Dravid, Rohit Snap Losing Run?

IMAGE: Under Rahul Dravid as head coach, India have now lost five Tests in a row in England and South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

India face a big test of their credentials as one of the top teams in world cricket when they take on South Africa in the second and final Test, starting on Wednesday.



World No 1 India will be desperate to avoid a series whitewash after getting thrashed by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test in Centurion.



The defeat also ended India's hopes of winning their first ever Test series in South Africa, where they have faced failure in eight previous attempts.

India have traditionally struggled in SENA countries -- South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Since registering historic back to back series triumphs in Australia which came under Ravi Shastri as the head coach, India's fortunes have taken a sharp dip as far their SENA record is concerned under their new coaching staff.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach started with a 2-1 series loss in South Africa in December 2021. It was followed by a loss to Australia in the World Test Championship final in June after which they were beaten by England in the fifth and final rescheduled Test.

The hammering received at the hands of South Africa in the first Test continued the poor away showing under Dravid as far as the SENA countries are concerned. India is yet to play in New Zealand and Australia in his tenure.



The defeat in the Centurion Test was India's fifth in a row in England and South Africa under Dravid's tutelage.

India lose to South Africa by 7 wickets at Centurion, January 2022

India started the South Africa tour on the right note as they won the first Test by 113 runs in the Boxing Day Test of 2021.



However, South Africa bounced back in the next match as they outclassed the visitors by seven wickets in the next match to level the series.



India lose to South Africa by 7 wickets at Cape Town, January 2022

The story repeated itself in the third and final Test match.



Despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul and a fine counter-attacking century from Rishabh Pant, South Africa overpowered India by seven wickets to claim the series 2-1 and continue their unbeaten home run against the visitors.



India lose to Australia by 9 wickets in WTC Final at The Oval, June 2023

India missed out again in the World Test Championship final for the second time in a row.



This time, it was Australia who handed India a 209-run thrashing to win their first world title in Test cricket.



India's tactics and team selection came in for a lot of criticism as they once again succumbed to the pressures of a knockout game.



India lose to England by 7 wickets in Rescheduled 5th Test at Birmingham, July 2023

The fifth and final Test between England and India was rescheduled because of COVID-19.

Jasprit Bumrah led India for the first time in Tests after Rohit Sharma failed to recover from COVID-19 became the first fast bowler to captain India since Kapil Dev in 1987.



India, who came into the game with a series lead of 2-1, piled up 416 in the first innings courtesy of centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. They looked in complete control after bowling out England for 284 to grab a first innings lead of 132 runs.



Despite getting bowled for 245 in their second innings, India had a stiff target of 378 to defend.



But their bowlers came up with a poor performance on Day 4 and 5 to hand the match to England on a platter.

Joe Root smashed an unbeaten 142 while Jonny Bairstow stroked 114 as the duo put on an unbroken stand of 269 runs to take England to a series levelling victory.



India lose to South Africa by an innings and 32 runs at Centurion, December 2023

India's dream of conquering the 'Final Frontier' came crashing as they went down to South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series.



The bowlers struggled with their control while Rohit's captaincy left many bewildered with his choice of bowlers at crucial stages and his fielding placings.



On a pitch where South Africa had amassed 408, India's batting collapsed for a lowly 131 in the second innings as they were sent packing inside three days.

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma will want to end his poor record in South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

Dravid's role has came under the scanner as to why he has been unable to devise a way to help the batting unit to overcome challenging conditions away from home. Rohit, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were all guilty of trying to play too many shots early on when the need of the hour was to play out the new ball.



Interesting to note that Dravid, despite his wonderful record in Tests, also struggled to make a mark in South Africa. His overall Test career average was an impressive 52 for 13,288 runs in 164 Tests, but in South Africa he tallied 624 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 29.



Overall, since Dravid taking over as head coach, India have played 15 Tests, winning eight, losing five while two finished in draws.

Out of the 15 Tests, nine were held away from home in which India managed just four wins -- including 1 against South Africa, 2 versus Bangladesh and 1 versus West Indies, while losing the same number of games.

Similarly, Captain Rohit Sharma's record in South Africa also doesn't make pretty reading. In 5 Tests played there so far, he has scored just 128 runs at an average of 12 without a single half-century.

He has also struggled to make an impact with the bat in tough conditions, managing just one century in SENA countries.



Having suffered three defeats in a row in South Africa -- including two on the previous tour, the onus will now be on Dravid and Rohit to somehow find a way to get India back to winning ways and avoid the humiliation of a series whitewash.