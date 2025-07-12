HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Sinner demolishes Djokovic, sets up Alcaraz final

PIX: Sinner demolishes Djokovic, sets up Alcaraz final

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 12, 2025 00:09 IST

x

In his first Wimbledon final the 23-year-old Sinner will face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a mouth-watering repeat of their recent French Open humdinger which the Italian lost after battling for more than five hours, squandering three championship points.

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his Wimbledon semi-final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic 

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his Wimbledon semi-final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Top seed Jannik Sinner ensured Novak Djokovic will be absent from a Wimbledon men's singles final for the first time in eight years after handing the Serbian great a brutal Centre Court battering on Friday.

Italian Sinner lost both his previous Wimbledon duels with Djokovic but a devastating display of power and precision proved too much for the seven-time champion who looked all of his 38 years as he subsided to a humbling 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 defeat.

 

In his first Wimbledon final the 23-year-old Sinner will face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a mouth-watering repeat of their recent French Open humdinger which the Italian lost after battling for more than five hours, squandering three championship points.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic receives medical attention during his semi-final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic receives medical attention during his semi-final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

"I don't know what to expect, you saw the last final and you never know," Sinner, just the third Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final and hoping to become his country's first champion," said on court.

"It's an honour to share the court with Carlos, we push each other to the limit. Hopefully it will be a good match like the last one, maybe not better, I don't think that's possible."

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner 

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his Wimbledon semi-final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Djokovic, bidding to equal Roger Federer's men's record eight Wimbledon titles, had not lost a semi-final since Federer got the better of him in 2012.

But it seemed Father Time has finally caught up with the 24-time Grand Slam champion as he looked defenceless in the opening two sets as a sublime Sinner dropped only six points on serve.

Jannik Sinner plays a return against Novak Djokovic 

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner plays a return against Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

He briefly stemmed the tide in the third set to move 3-0 ahead but it proved merely a blip for top seed Sinner who nipped any hope of a famous comeback in the bud.

Djokovic appeared to struggle physically in the closing stages after needing treatment and Sinner wasted no time in putting him out of his misery in less than two hours.

Sinner joined in the applause as Djokovic left Centre Court, giving the cheering crowd a thumbs up, with question marks about whether he will ever return.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota at Lord's
PIX: Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota at Lord's
PIX: Bumrah, Jofra shine bright on evenly poised Day 2
PIX: Bumrah, Jofra shine bright on evenly poised Day 2
PIX: Alcaraz grinds past Fritz to make Wimbledon final
PIX: Alcaraz grinds past Fritz to make Wimbledon final
PIX: Tendulkar in elite company at Wimbledon!
PIX: Tendulkar in elite company at Wimbledon!
Swiatek to face Anisimova for Wimbledon glory
Swiatek to face Anisimova for Wimbledon glory

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Video: Iran destroys US communication Radome in Qatar0:39

Video: Iran destroys US communication Radome in Qatar

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors against long odds3:35

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors...

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar2:18

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri,...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD