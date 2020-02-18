PIX: Tendulkar wins best Laureus sporting moment

Source:

'It's incredible. The feeling of winning the World Cup was beyond what words can express.'

IMAGE: Laureus Best Sporting Moment winner Sachin Tendulkar poses with the trophy at the Verti Hall during the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, on Monday. Photograph: Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for Laureus



Sachin Tendulkar being lifted on the shoulders of his team-mates after their World Cup triumph at home in 2011 was voted the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years.

With the backing of Indian cricket fans, Tendulkar got the maximum number of votes to emerge winner on on Monday.



Tendulkar, competing in his sixth and last World Cup, finally realised his long-term dream when captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni smacked Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara out of the park for a winning six as India claimed the 50-overs World title for the second time.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar is carried by his teammates after India’s 2011 World Cup triumph in Mumbai on April 21, 2011. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The charged-up Indian cricketers rushed to the ground and soon they lifted Tendulkar on their shoulders and made a lap of honour, a moment etched in the minds of the fans.



Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh handed the trophy to Tendulkar after tennis legend Boris Becker announced the winner at a glittering ceremony.



"It's incredible. The feeling of winning the World Cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates," Tendulkar said after receiving the trophy in Berlin.



"And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me."

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar receives the Laureus Best Sporting Moment trophy from Steve Waught, right, as Laureus Academy member Boris Becker, left, looks on. Photograph: Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for Laureus



Becker then asked Tendulkar to share the emotions he felt at that time and the Indian legend put in perspective how important it was for him to hold that trophy.



"My journey started in 1983 when I was 10 years old. India had won the World Cup. I did not understand the significance and just because everybody was celebrating, I also joined the party.



"But somewhere I knew something special has happened to the country and I wanted to experience it one day and that's how my journey began."



"It was the proudest moment of my life, holding that trophy which I chased for 22 years but I never lost hope. I was merely lifting that trophy on behalf of my countrymen."

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar said holding the Laureus trophy has also given him great honour. Photograph: Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for Laureus



The 46-year-old Tendulkar, the highest run-getter in the cricket world, said holding the Laureus trophy has also given him great honour.



He also shared the impact the revolutionary South African leader Nelson Mandela had on him. He met hin when he was just 19 years old.



"His hardship did not affect his leadership. Out of many messages he left, the most important I felt was that sport has got the power to unite everyone.



"Today sitting in this room with so many athletes, some of them did not have everything but they made the best of everything they had. I thank them for inspiring youngsters to pick a sport of their choice and chase their dreams. This trophy belongs to all of us, it's not just about me."