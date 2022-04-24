IMAGE: India's batting mainstays Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have to get back to form quickly with the T20 World Cup starting in six months' time. Photograph: BCCI

Amid their barren run in the ongoing IPL 2022, batting greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have received support from former and current players.

'They might not be performing today, but one must not forget how hard both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli practice and that is the reason they are still the best batsmen today. So let's support our champions when they need it the most,' Amit Mishra tweeted along with a picture of Rohit and Virat.

'Virat Kohli deserves a much needed break from some matches. A little rest should rejuvenate him,' reckons former captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Mumbai veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni has also backed Kohli and Rohit, tweeting, 'Form is Temporary! CLASS is Permanent!! #RohitSharma #ViratKohli.'

English batter Kevin Pietersen has backed Virat Kohli to come good. 'You want a fact? Every single great of our game has been through what Virat is going through. Want another fact? They all get through it and deliver on the big stage again...' KP tweeted.

Young South African and Mumbai Indians cricketer Dewald Brevis wrote: 'Virat Kohli has achieved a lot in the beginning of his career, if he returns to form, he will become more stronger for the opponent, and when runs come out of his bat, the world admires him. will bounce back boss.'

In his eight innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat has managed only 119 runs at a poor average of 17 and a strike rate of 122.68. He has not scored a half century so far, with 48 against the Mumbai Indians being his best individual score this season.

Rohit has also failed, only managing 114 runs in seven innings for MI with a sub-par average of 16.29 and a strike rate of 126.66. His best individual score this season has been 41 against the Delhi Capitals.