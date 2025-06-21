HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'He Comes from Punjab...' Bharat Army's Tribute to Gill

June 21, 2025

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: India Test skipper Shubman Gill. Photograph: ICC/X

Shubman Gill announced his arrival as India’s new Test captain in style, scoring a sublime 147 on debut at Headingley and joining an elite list of Indian skippers to notch a century in their first match as leader.

 

As he walked off the field at stumps, Gill was met with a rousing reception from the Bharat Army, who serenaded their new captain with a specially composed chant, ‘His name is Shubman, our captain don’t you know? He comes from Punjab, we follow where he goes!’

 

SEE: Bharat Army belts out song for captain Shubman Gill. Video: ICC/X

The tribute captured both the joy of the moment and the fans' belief in the 25-year-old’s leadership era.

