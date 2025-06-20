Jaiswal shares record with Dada!

IMAGE: An ecstatic Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his ton, his first in England, at Headingley on Friday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

Yashasvi Jaiswal lit up Day 1 of the opening Test of the five-match series against England, with a wonderful century at Headingley in Leeds on Friday.

The southpaw's ton was decorated with 16 fours and 1 six!

He has joined former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is the only other left-handed Indian batter to hit a 100 at Leeds. Ganguly had scored 128 against England in 2002.

Earlier in the day, B Sai Sudharsan has etched his name in Indian cricket history by making his Test debut on June 20.

IMAGE: India's Sai Sudharsan is out for a duck as he plays a shot and is caught behind by England's Jamie Smith, off the bowling of Ben Stokes. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

This day marks the maiden appearances of three of India's most celebrated batters and former captains, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli.

It was on this day in 1996 when both Dravid and Ganguly made their debuts at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground against England. Ganguly went on to score a brilliant 131, while Dravid fell short of a century, scoring a composed 95.

15 years later, in 2011, Virat Kohli made his Test debut on June 20 as well, at Sabina Park against the West Indies, although with modest scores of 4 and 15.

On Friday, Sudharsan didn't have the most memorable time on the pitch.

Coming out to bat at No 3, he fell into the leg side trap and was caught behind for a four-ball duck, trying to nudge the leg side delivery.

Sudharsan isn't the only one to hold this unwanted record against England. The last time an Indian left-hander was dismissed for a duck (also in the first innings) on his Test debut against England, it was was Parthiv Patel at Nottingham, in August 2002.