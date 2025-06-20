HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Gill hits half-ton on captaincy debut!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 20, 2025 20:21 IST

Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century on Day 1 of the 1st Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century on Day 1 of the 1st Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

India's Shubman Gill, on Friday, scored a rollicking half-century on his captaincy debut on Day 1 of the opening Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday.

 

Coming in at No 4, Gill came to the crease post lunch with India at 92 for 2.

Playing his 32nd Test, he showed no signs of nervousness and batted with his signature effortless ease.

Shubman Gill took just 56 balls to bring up his 50 

IMAGE: Shubman Gill put on a 123-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 2nd session. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

His innings was decorated with beautiful drives either side of the wicket and brought up his 50 off just 56 balls. 

Gill brought up his 50 with a pull through mid-wicket off the bowling of Josh Tongue. 

Gill partnered opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and the duo put on a 123-run stand in the 2nd session as India finished at 215 for 2 at tea.

REDIFF CRICKET
