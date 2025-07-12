'We need to invest trust in Karun Nair'

I would hope that India stick by him, at least another couple of games, just to give him a run at No.3, feels former England captain Michael Vaughan.

IMAGE: Karun Nair scored a 62-ball 40 on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at Lord's on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has said that while Karun Nair played well for his 62-ball 40 in India’s first innings at the Lord’s, the Indian batter needs to convert his scores to big ones.

Promoted to No. 3 after the seven-wicket defeat in Leeds, Nair has gotten starts in almost all of his knocks and on Friday, Nair’s runs came at a good rate in the first innings.

On Friday, Nair had to come into bat in the second over itself after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for an eight-ball 13 and was up against a fiery Jofra Archer from the very start.

'I thought he (Nair) played nicely, but we all know that in cricket, a 30 or a 40 does not pay your mortgage. It does not pay everything off; you need to get that 40 into an 80, the 80s into 150s, the 150s into double centuries,' Vaughan said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

'He will be disappointed because he played well and it was a great catch. I would hope that India stick by him, at least another couple of games, just to give him a run at No.3,' Vaughan added.

Nair has been getting the starts and blunting the new ball but has failed to go ahead. And he has received support from fans on X.

'That was a very well made 40 by Karun Nair, he along with KL Rahul held on, when Archer was bowling that first spell, and had the whole crowd behind, but these two just held their nerves and steadied the ship.

Unnecessary Criticism for Karun from brainless Cu#ts.. #INDvsENG,' said one on X.

'Contrary to public perception I feel Karun Nair is brilliant at no 3,he has arrested england's momentum every time and did pretty well to make the new ball old in case openers fall quickly,only criticism is that big scores are not coming but current form easily get a place in 11,' another opined.

'Karun Nair might not have gotten a big score but he has taken some shine off the ball everytime, one of the reason why Gill is prospering like that the ball is considerably softer when he comes to bat, because of Nair.'

'We need to invest our trust in Karun Nair.. Except one dismissal, he always looked good & mostly got out to a top quality act from opposition... One more test opportunity for sure.. #INDvENG,' wrote another.