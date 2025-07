IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara rings the iconic Lord's Bell on Day 3 of the 3rd Test on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI/X

India's Cheteshwar Pujara was given the honour of ringing the iconic five-minute bell at Lord's on Day 3 of the 3rd Test between England and India on Saturday.

The Lord's holds a special place of pride for Pujara who became the first Indian to achieve a first-class double hundred at Lord's, when he scored a double century for Sussex against Middlesex in 2022.

In 103 Tests thus far, Pujara has scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.6 with a highest of 206 not out.