Rahul was clinical, it was a mature knock: Kumble

IMAGE: KL Rahul batted patiently to remain unbeaten on 53 on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at Lord's on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

KL Rahul was clinical in his approach and played a mature knock to thwart the challenge posed by the England bowlers, especially pacer Jofra Archer, on the second day of the third Test at Lord's, said former India captain Anil Kumble.

Rahul, who scored a century in the first Test, struck his second fifty of the tour -- an unbeaten 53 off 113 balls -- to keep the England quicks at bay even as he lost partners regularly.

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (13), Karun Nair (40) and skipper Shubman Gill (16) on day 2 to be 145/3 and trailing the hosts by 242 runs in the first innings.

"It was fantastic, a typical KL Rahul innings where he had to grind it out. It was a fiery spell from Jofra Archer, especially that first spell where he clocked over 150 kmph, with steep bounce and a bit of swing early on,” Kumble said on JioHotstar.

"KL countered all of that brilliantly. He was clinical in his approach and looked in control. It was a very disciplined and mature knock, and I'm sure he'll be satisfied with how he played."

Former England batter and current Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said, playing with a straight back — which Rahul did on day two — will hold the key to India's fortunes in this Test.

"I don't think you can go out there and dictate terms to the bowlers on this pitch. You have to be watchful, it's very much a new-ball wicket. KL was excellent in nullifying that early threat and played very straight," he said.

"Just like Shubman Gill did in the second Test, using a straight bat, being patient when the ball's on the stumps, and capitalising on the bad balls," Trott added.