Why SRH bowling coach Steyn resigned

IMAGE: Thangarasu Natarajan works with bowling coach Dale Steyn. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Dale Steyn has confirmed he will not be returning to the Indian Premier League side.

However, the former South African pacer will continue with the franchise's other team in the SA20 competition, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who have won both the editions of the competition so far.

'Cricket announcement. A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won't be returning for IPL 2025. However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa. Two time winners here in SA20, let's try make it THREE in a row,' Steyn wrote on X.

Steyn had made himself unavailable for SRH's 2024 IPL campaign, where the 2016 title winners and 2018 runner-up qualified for the final.

Former New Zealand bowler James Franklin had filled in for the former South African pacer.