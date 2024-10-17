News
Home  » Cricket » PICS: Pakistan slip after taking 75-run lead vs Eng

PICS: Pakistan slip after taking 75-run lead vs Eng

October 17, 2024 13:10 IST
IMAGES from Day 3 of the 2nd Test played between Pakistan and England in Multan, on Thursday.

England's Ollie Pope celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Pakistan's Shan Masood, off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir  

IMAGE: England's Ollie Pope celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Pakistan's Shan Masood, off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir. Photograph: M A Tanveer/Reuters

Pakistan grabbed a handy lead of 75 runs against England before slumping to 43 for three in their second innings on day three of the second Test in Multan on Thursday.

Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed seven wickets as the hosts bowled out England for 291 in the spin-dominated contest at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

 

On a track where the ball turned sharply and shot-making was difficult, England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir then delivered three huge blows to keep England in the contest.

Kamran Ghulam, who smashed a hundred in the first innings of his debut test, was batting on five having lost partner Saim Ayub (22) on the stroke of lunch.

England captain Ben Stokes began with spin from both ends due to the nature of the pitch, putting in off-spinner Bashir with left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Shoaib Bashir celebrates with Ben Stokes after dismissing Saim 

IMAGE: Shoaib Bashir celebrates with Ben Stokes after dismissing Saim Ayub at the stroke of lunch. Photograph: BCCI

Stokes stayed with spin even when Leach had to be rested, pressing part-time off-spinner Joe Root into service.

Bashir drew first blood when he had Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique caught behind for four. England successfully reviewed the original not-out decision and replays confirmed the faintest of edges.

Bashir dismissed Shan Masood for 11 after the Pakistan captain tried to flick a ball only to offer an edge to Ollie Pope at second slip.

Saim looked comfortable before falling to the same Pope-Bashir combination in the final delivery before the lunch break.

Pakistan's Noman Ali celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith, caught out by Saim Ayub 

IMAGE: Pakistan's Noman Ali celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith, caught out by Saim Ayub. Photograph: M A Tanveer/Reuters

England had earlier resumed on 239-6 and lost their remaining four wickets in the first hour to concede a first-innings lead of 75 to the hosts.

England were 291 all out in reply to Pakistan's first-innings total of 366.

Off-spinner Sajid dismissed Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and Bashir to finish with impressive figures of 7-111.

England's Jamie Smith in action 

IMAGE: England's Jamie Smith in action. Photograph: M A Tanveer/Reuters

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali claimed the remaining three as England lost all 10 wickets to Pakistan's spin-heavy attack, which has Aamer Jamal as the lone seamer.

Ben Duckett smashed 114 for England but several of their frontline batters failed to convert starts into big knocks.

England hold a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
