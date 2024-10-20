News
Home  » Cricket » S Africa expecting tough challenge in Bangladesh tour

S Africa expecting tough challenge in Bangladesh tour

October 20, 2024 19:48 IST
IMAGE: Aiden Markram takes over the captaincy for the first Test in the Bangladeshi capital, starting on Oct. 21st. Photograph: BCCI

The absence of Shakib Al Hasan has come as a relief to South Africa as they embark on a two-test series in Bangladesh but stand-in captain Aiden Markram does not expect the challenge to be any easier.

Bangladesh’s best-known cricketer was due to bow out in the tests in Dhaka, starting on Monday, and Chittagong, but has not returned home following public anger over his silence during deadly protests in the country.

 

Shakib, 37, was a member of parliament for the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule as prime minister ended in August with her fleeing to India.

Last month he announced his intention to retire from international cricket, expressing the hope he could have a farewell test at home, but he was replaced in the test squad by left-arm spinner Hasan Murad on Friday.

"Shakib is a world-class player and he’s proved it over many years. So it’s a bit of relief that we don’t have to come across him," Markram told a press conference on Sunday ahead of the opening test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

"But we haven’t put too much focus on the fact. Ultimately, they've still got a really strong squad, and are really strong in their home conditions as well."

South Africa were more focused on the expected spin challenge as they look to end a run of 14 tests without a win in Indian sub-continental countries.

"For sure, spin obviously is a big talking point especially being from South Africa. We don't get such conditions like this at home," Markram added.

He has taken over from the injured Temba Bavuma as captain for the first test.

"It's an exciting challenge for us to face, especially as a team that's relatively young and doesn't play too many test matches," Markram said.

"We have no doubt it's going to be tough and it's going to be different for us as a team. You always want to be quietly confident, positiv

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
