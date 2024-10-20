News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Washington joins India squad for remaining NZ Tests

Washington joins India squad for remaining NZ Tests

Source: PTI
October 20, 2024 20:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Washington Sundar celebrates after completing his century for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. Photograph: BCCI

All-rounder Washington Sundar was on Sunday added to the India squad for the remaining two Tests against New Zealand.

The selectors included Washington in the squad soon after India lost the series opener to New Zealand by eight wickets in Bangalore.

The 25-year-old's inclusion in the squad comes after his 152 for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Delhi.

Washington had played a crucial role in India's historic win against Australia at the Gabba in January 2021. That game also marked his Test debut. With another Australia tour on the horizon, he very much remains in the scheme of things.

 

"Mr Washington Sundar will link-up with the squad in Pune ahead of the second Test," said the BCCI in a statement.

He has played four Tests, 22 ODIs and 52 T20 Internationals.

The second Test begins in Pune from October 24.

India's updated squad for the second and third Test against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WTC: India's grip on top spot weakens after loss
WTC: India's grip on top spot weakens after loss
Beaten Team India won't back down
Beaten Team India won't back down
Those 3 hours won't define us: Rohit defends team
Those 3 hours won't define us: Rohit defends team
Auto exports from India rise 14% in Apr-Sep period
Auto exports from India rise 14% in Apr-Sep period
It could've been a disaster if...: Locals on Delhi blast
It could've been a disaster if...: Locals on Delhi blast
S Africa expecting tough challenge in Bangladesh tour
S Africa expecting tough challenge in Bangladesh tour
Security beefed up in Delhi after blast near school
Security beefed up in Delhi after blast near school

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Head withdraws from Pak series to focus on India

Head withdraws from Pak series to focus on India

Root's legendary form faces India, Australia test

Root's legendary form faces India, Australia test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances