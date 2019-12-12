Finally! Kohli's India showed they can defend big totals

December 12, 2019 11:15 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 29 balls to help India post a massive total in the 3rd and final T20I against the Windies at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli said the best aspect of the series-clinching win over West Indies in the third and final T20 International in Mumbai was that his team finally managed to post a big score while batting first.

While India have been good at chasing for a while now, they have been making a conscious effort to amass big totals batting first ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

Kohli led from the front smashing an unbeaten 70 off 29 balls as India beat West Indies by 67 runs in the third T20 at the Wankhede on Wednesday.

"We had spoken a lot (big first innings score). It was about going out on the field and executing. I had the opportunity to do something different, which I don't usually do. I told KL to stay on till the end, and said I'll try and smash a few," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

"I know that I can contribute in all formats, it's about putting your mind to it. My role becomes crucial, because I have to play two roles. I'm trying to be able to play like this as well," he added.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard termed his Indian 'world-class batsman' and the Men in Blue completely deserved to win the series.

"He came out, we bowled few deliveries in his slot and he put them away. He (Kohli) is a class batsman and he is going to put away the bad deliveries. Again, as I said, it is about execution, if we would have executed our plans, we would not be having these discussions. He is a world-class cricketer. You need to be on point with such class players. They played well and they deserved to win the series," Pollard told reporters.

Pollard kept the Windies in with a chance of winning the match as he played a knock of 68 runs. During his innings, he also managed to bring up 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

But his dismissal in the 15th over of the innings brought curtains to the Windies hopes and the side did not manage to recover from the setback.

"It is what it is. They scored 240, we did not execute our plans properly, if we would have got a couple of wickets, we would have been in the game. Chasing the target was not impossible, but yes it was a steep task. We faltered at the end, but I think as a batting unit we were consistent in the series and it is a step in the right direction," Pollard said.

Despite the series loss, Pollard said that the entire side showed great determination to give the hosts a fight in the shortest format of the game.

"The guys stood up for themselves in the series and it was very good to see. I have tried to learn every time I have stepped on the field. We will have days just like the one we had today, but it is always about how we bounce back. Some of these guys are young in international cricket, so we need to shelter them," Pollard said.

"There are a lot of positives for us from this series. We brought this T20I series to the final game, not many of you would have thought about it before the start of the first match," he added.

Both West Indies and India will next lock horns with each other in the three-match ODI series starting Sunday, December 15.