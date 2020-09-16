News
IPL: Dhoni brings out the 'helicopter' in Dubai

By Rediff Cricket
September 16, 2020 08:38 IST
IMAGE: Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, right, with his CSK team-mates during a training session in Dubai. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Chennai Super Kings/Instagram
 

With IPL 2020's opening game just a couple of days away, Chennai Super Kings have hit top gear in practice.

 

 

The three-times IPL champions played a practice game at the Sevens Stadiums in Dubai where all the CSK batsmen and bowlers got a good run.

After a warm up session, CSK batsmen Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni got ino the groove as they smashed quite a few big hits around the park.

Faf was at his fluent best as Watto cracked a few big ones.

But it was Dhoni who stole the show with his trademark helicopter shot.

'A complete #YelloveGame when the Kings Clash!' CSK captioned the video on Instagram.

CSK take on IPL champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 19.

Rediff Cricket
