IPL: Dhoni brings out the 'helicopter' in Dubai

September 16, 2020 08:38 IST

IMAGE: Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, right, with his CSK team-mates during a training session in Dubai. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Chennai Super Kings/Instagram



With IPL 2020's opening game just a couple of days away, Chennai Super Kings have hit top gear in practice.

The three-times IPL champions played a practice game at the Sevens Stadiums in Dubai where all the CSK batsmen and bowlers got a good run.

After a warm up session, CSK batsmen Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni got ino the groove as they smashed quite a few big hits around the park.

Faf was at his fluent best as Watto cracked a few big ones.

But it was Dhoni who stole the show with his trademark helicopter shot.

'A complete #YelloveGame when the Kings Clash!' CSK captioned the video on Instagram.

CSK take on IPL champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 19.