IPL: Dhoni brings out the 'helicopter' in Dubai

With IPL 2020's opening game just a couple of days away, Chennai Super Kings have hit top gear in practice.
The three-times IPL champions played a practice game at the Sevens Stadiums in Dubai where all the CSK batsmen and bowlers got a good run.
After a warm up session, CSK batsmen Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni got ino the groove as they smashed quite a few big hits around the park.
Faf was at his fluent best as Watto cracked a few big ones.
But it was Dhoni who stole the show with his trademark helicopter shot.
'A complete #YelloveGame when the Kings Clash!' CSK captioned the video on Instagram.
CSK take on IPL champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 19.