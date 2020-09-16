What makes this IPL extra special?

Source:

September 16, 2020 15:59 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni gives bowler Deepak Chahar lessons on how to whistle during a promotional event on Tuesday. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Twitter

Virender Sehwag expects this year's Indian Premier League to be "extra special" and a major reason for that is Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting back on the pitch after announcing his international retirement following a year-long sabbatical from the game.

The IPL will get underway from September 19 in the UAE, moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think this tournament will be extra special for everyone -- the players as well as the audience...watching Dhoni back on the pitch is sure to be a delight. There's so much in store, need I say more?" Sehwag, who will be co-hosting a show 'Power Play with Champions' on Flipkart Video, said.

Dhoni, who surprised everyone with his decision to call it quits from international cricket in mid-August, will be back in action when he leads the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

CSK will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the lung-opener of the league in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

"I've spent a lot of my time during the lockdown watching old matches, analyzing them, including my own innings. Cricket forms an important part of our DNA as Indians and we've waited with bated breath for it to return" he said.