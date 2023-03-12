News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shreyas suffers back pain again; taken for scans

Shreyas suffers back pain again; taken for scans

Source: PTI
March 12, 2023 11:04 IST
IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer didn't come out to bat at No 6 after he complained of back pain and was taken for scans. Photograph: BCCI

India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was taken for scans after complaining of back pain on the penultimate day of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

 

Iyer's injury came to light after wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat came out to bat ahead of him at No 6 following the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja (28) in the morning session.

Iyer had also missed the first Test in Nagpur due to a back issue before returning for the second game in Delhi.

"Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," BCCI said in a medical update.

 

 

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

