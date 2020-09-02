SEE: AB de Villiers is having fun!

September 02, 2020 16:25 IST

'It's SO hot here in Dubai, but we were all up for what ended up to be a very strong first team session of 2020!'

IMAGE: A B de Villiers bats during RCB's nets session in Dubai. Photographs and Video: Royal Challengers Bangalore/Instagram

It was his first practice session in a while, and A B de Villiers relished every bit of the evening with his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mates on a hot evening in Dubai.

AB, who spent six days in quarantine in his hotel room in Dubai, joined his RCB team-mates for their practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

'Fun first session with my @royalchallengersbangalore teammates,' AB captioned a video posted on Instagram.

'It's SO hot here in Dubai, but we were all up for what ended up to be a very strong first team session of 2020! Was great to work with @hesson_mike and Simon Katich and we’re all excited for this season.'

The South African legend, who had a practice session after a long time, was satisfied even though the conditions were not up to the mark.

'It was really good, very enjoyable to be out there. The lights were a bit blurry and the wicket was a bit sticky, so it was a great challenge. It was like how I'd like my first net to be after a long time,' AB told the RCB Web site.

'So, really get my basics in place, had to watch the ball carefully and I hit some nice shots towards the end which was also enjoyable.'

AB, who also kept wickets during the nets, said his practice is as intense as playing out in the middle during a match.

'Want to practice like you play out there, you're gonna need intensity at the wicket, so that's what I always try and do when I practice, and I generally look like this after practice session.'