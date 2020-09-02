SEE: RCB's bowlers in action

September 02, 2020 13:25 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj looked on point during the training session. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

The Royal Challengers Bangalore continue their quest to win a maiden Indian Premier League title, having failed in previous attempts.

With Mike Hesson and Simon Katich on board, RCB acquired a bunch of bowling options at the IPL 2020 auction.

The inclusion of Dale Steyn, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana and Adam Zampa are valuable additions to RCB's bowling arsenal.

The team's spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes the team has a stronger death bowling unit for IPL 2020.

'The intensity is building, the planning has begun, and the mind and the body are now in sync. Let's hear more from our Bold bowlers,' RCB tweeted.

Whether it's in a match or in practice, all eyes will be on Chahal at all times.

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter

Fast. Accurate. Deadly.

That's Dale Steyn.

RCB Director of Cricket Operations Hesson feels a singular training session for all the team members will not be a suitable option considering the circumstances each player has gone through over the last few months.

'Players have spent the last few months in a variety of environments and are therefore in different stages of fitness and training, and hence a singular training approach is not the best route to start getting ready for the season,' Hesson says.

'Our support staff team will continue working in a way that is flexible and offers personalised support. We have a highly skilled support staff team to nurture the players mentally, physically and emotionally to assist each player's preparation so they are ready to play their best cricket,' Hesson added.

RCB Head Coach Katich explained there will be various split group sessions for the players and competitive training will only start once squad members regains their rhythm before scheduling practice matches.