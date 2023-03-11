News
IPL 2023: Seen Mumbai Indians Jersey?

IPL 2023: IPL 2023: Seen Mumbai Indians Jersey?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 11, 2023 10:52 IST
Mumbai Indians

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Mumbai Indians unveiled their official playing kit for IPL 2023 on Friday with Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan donning the new threads.

The traditional blue and gold pattern has been retained with a lot of new intricate features for the new season.

 

 

The five-time champions unveiled the new jersey with a video that detailed the idea that went into coming up with the design for the kit. It celebrates the spirit of Mumbai, with elements that symbolise the great city, such as the famous Kaali Peeli (taxi) ride, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and that unmistakable skyline.

MI fans will have the opportunity to customise their jerseys with their names and preferred number.

Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2023 campaign on Sunday, April 2, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

REDIFF CRICKET
