India suffer as Australia prosper!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 10, 2023 10:47 IST
Fascinating glimpses from Day 2 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Cameron Green brought up his half-century in the first over of second day’s play. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images 
IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma continued to look for answers as Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green picked up from where they left off. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green brought up their 100-run stand in the first hour of play on Day 2 of the final Test. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
IMAGE: Australian players wore black armbands as a mark of respect after Pat Cummins’ mother passed away. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: India and Australia fans pose together as they arrive for the second day of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
