News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: India women down Bangladesh to win Emerging Asia Cup

PIX: India women down Bangladesh to win Emerging Asia Cup

Source: PTI
June 21, 2023 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after beating Bangladesh in the final to win the Women's Emerging Asia Cup T20 title, in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on Wednesday. Photographs: BCCI Women/Twitter

Spin duo of Shreyanka Patil and Mannat Kashyap starred with the ball after a sedate batting effort to guide the India Under-23 team to the Women's Emerging Asia Cup T20 title with a 31-run win over Bangladesh in the final, in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on Wednesday.

 

Electing to bat, India first posted a modest 127/7 in their 20 overs before the bowlers rose to the occasion with Patil (4/13) and Kashyap (3/20) sharing seven wickets between them to bundle out Bangladesh for 96 in 19.2 overs. Off-break bowler Kanika Ahuja (2/23) also chipped in with two wickets.

It was complete spin show from the Indians with off-spinner Patil and slow left-arm orthodox Kashyap ruling the roost on a slow Mission Road Ground pitch.  

IMAGE: India spinner Shreyanka Patil celebrates a wicket. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

For Bangladesh, Sobhana Mostary and Nahida Akter scored 16 runs each, while Nahida Akter remained stranded on 17 not out.

Earlier, Dinesh Vrinda (36 off 29) was the top-scorer for India while Kanika Ahuja hit 30 not out off 23 balls.

It was a struggle for Indian batters as only four of them managed double digit scores with Bangladesh bowlers picking up wickets at regular intervals, not allowing India to build any substantial partnership.

Besides Vrinda and Ahuja, wicketkeeper U Chetry (22) and skipper Shweta  Sehrawat (13) were the other two Indian batters to reach double digit scores.



For Bangladesh, slow left-arm orthodox bowler Nahida Akter (2/13) and off-spinner Sultana Khatun (2/30) picked up two wickets apiece.

India progressed to the final after their semi-final against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.

In a bizarre run of events, India played only one game in the run-up to the final, their opener against hosts Hong Kong, which they won by nine wickets.



India's other three matches, including the semis against Sri Lanka, were washed out without a ball being bowled.

In fact, rain played spoilsport throughout the tournament, forcing as many as eight games to be washed out.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Social Media Mocks Bazball
Social Media Mocks Bazball
SEE: One Of The Greatest Test Wins!
SEE: One Of The Greatest Test Wins!
'Look for excuses or look to get better'
'Look for excuses or look to get better'
SC relief to TN min, surgery performed at pvt hospital
SC relief to TN min, surgery performed at pvt hospital
The Divine Journey Of Lord Jagannath
The Divine Journey Of Lord Jagannath
Which Actor Wants To Play Osho?
Which Actor Wants To Play Osho?
Australia, England pay the price for slow over rates
Australia, England pay the price for slow over rates

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

'I have got no sympathy for my journey'

'I have got no sympathy for my journey'

SEE! Dropped Catches Lose Matches!

SEE! Dropped Catches Lose Matches!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances