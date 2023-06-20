Photographs: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Having enjoyed a small break after the WTC final, Virat Kohli is all geared up for the new cricket season.

Kohli posted a couple of videos on social media of strenuous workout sessions in the gym.



'Look for excuses or look to get better', Kohli captioned the Instagram post.

Kohli leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness and is one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket.



It remains to be seen if Kohli along with seniors like Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are picked for the two Test series in the West Indies next month or if the selectors prefer to try out youngsters in their place.

Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen in the crowds enjoying Day 4 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday.

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi at Edgbaston, June 19, 2023. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Stuart Broad kindled England's hopes of winning an enthralling opening Ashes Test with a superb late burst.

Afridi is currently playing for Nottinghamshire in England's T20 league, the T20 Vitality Blast.

While in the stands, a member of the Barmy Army played a snippet of the hit Pakistani song, Dil Dil Pakistan on his trumpet, leaving the 23-year-old left-arm pacer in all smiles.

Another reason for Afridi to smile is his return to the Pakistan Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour. The Ashes may just spur him to make a few dents in the Lankan line-up come July!