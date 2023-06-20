News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Look for excuses or look to get better'

'Look for excuses or look to get better'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 20, 2023 12:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Having enjoyed a small break after the WTC final, Virat Kohli is all geared up for the new cricket season.

Kohli posted a couple of videos on social media of strenuous workout sessions in the gym.

'Look for excuses or look to get better', Kohli captioned the Instagram post.

Kohli leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness and is one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket.

It remains to be seen if Kohli along with seniors like Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are picked for the two Test series in the West Indies next month or if the selectors prefer to try out youngsters in their place.

 

Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen in the crowds enjoying Day 4 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday.

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi at Edgbaston, June 19, 2023. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Stuart Broad kindled England's hopes of winning an enthralling opening Ashes Test with a superb late burst.

Afridi is currently playing for Nottinghamshire in England's T20 league, the T20 Vitality Blast.

 

While in the stands, a member of the Barmy Army played a snippet of the hit Pakistani song, Dil Dil Pakistan on his trumpet, leaving the 23-year-old left-arm pacer in all smiles.

Another reason for Afridi to smile is his return to the Pakistan Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour. The Ashes may just spur him to make a few dents in the Lankan line-up come July!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Pakistan should not go to India for WC: Miandad
Pakistan should not go to India for WC: Miandad
World Cup: Why Pakistan don't want to play in Chennai
World Cup: Why Pakistan don't want to play in Chennai
Ever Seen The 'Brumbrella' In A Test?
Ever Seen The 'Brumbrella' In A Test?
Guess Who's Tabu's Delight And Joy?
Guess Who's Tabu's Delight And Joy?
Recipe: Nema's Jeerati Amti
Recipe: Nema's Jeerati Amti
India's daily Covid count lowest since March 2020
India's daily Covid count lowest since March 2020
On Ukraine we aren't neutral, we are on side of...: Modi
On Ukraine we aren't neutral, we are on side of...: Modi

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Drop Kohli, Rohit for Windies Tests!

Drop Kohli, Rohit for Windies Tests!

'I would be keeping faith in Rohit'

'I would be keeping faith in Rohit'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances