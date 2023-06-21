News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Social Media Mocks Bazball

Social Media Mocks Bazball

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 21, 2023 13:38 IST
Australia beat England by two wickets in a thrilling climax to the opening Test of the five-match Ashes 2023 series on Tuesday.

England's audacious 'Bazball' flamboyance was trumped by Australian grit after five days of cut and thrust Ashes cricket that was as addictive as anything seen before.

Here are some hilarious memes to troll England's 'Bazball' approach, which was crafted by Coach Brendon McCallum in league with Skipper Ben Stokes and other members of the English cricket team and coaching staff:

Ashes

 

Ashes

 

Ashes

 

Ashes

 

Ashes

 

Ashes

 

REDIFF CRICKET
SEE! Dropped Catches Lose Matches!
Will England persist with 'Bazball' after defeat?
Ashes: Australia hails Cummins in 'rope-a-dope' win
SC relief to TN min, surgery performed at pvt hospital
PIX: India women win Emerging Asia Cup T20 title!
The Divine Journey Of Lord Jagannath
Which Actor Wants To Play Osho?
