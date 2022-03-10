News
PIX: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup

PIX: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 10, 2022 11:13 IST
Images from the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Hamilton on Thursday.

IMAGE: Pooja Vastrakar celebrates dismissing Sophie Devine of New Zealand during the 2022 ICC Women's ODI World Cup match at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Thursday. Photograph: ICC

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar starred with the ball, claiming four wickets to help India restrict hosts New Zealand to 260 for 9 in the ICC Women's World Cup in Hamilton on Thursday.

 

Vastrakar bowled a brilliant spell giving away 34 runs in her 10 overs while snaring four wickets, including the important scalps of skipper Sophie Devine (35) and Amy Satterthwaite (75). She was unlucky to miss out on a hat-trick in the 47th over.

IMAGE: For New Zealand, Amy Satterthwaite top-scored with a fluent 75 off 84. Photograph: ICC

Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/46) and Deepti Sharma (1/52) claimed three wickets between them while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (1/41) accounted for one batter.

For New Zealand, Satterthwaite top-scored with a fluent 75 off 84, while Amelia Kerr stroked 50 off 64. Katey Martin pitched in with a valuable 41 to power the hosts to a 250-plus score.

IMAGE: Amelia Kerr stroked a half-century. Photograph: ICC
Mithali asks top order to sharpen up after Pak win
Mithali Raj makes record sixth World Cup appearance
How Harmanpreet got her batting back on track...
Yogi, Akhilesh, Mann lead; Channi, Amarinder trail
PIX: Rahul Chahar's Destination Wedding
BJP under Yogi heading to historic 2nd term in UP
Does Xi Jinping Look Worried?
Mithali, Deepti, Shreyas nominated for ICC award

PIX: Mandhana, Harmanpreet meet young 'Pak fan'!

