Mithali Raj makes record sixth World Cup appearance

Raj equals Australian legend Belinda Clark by captaining at her fourth ICC Women's World Cup.

IMAGE: Mithali Raj’s World Cup career now spans more than two decades; no woman has played in the tournament 20 years apart. Photograph: ICC

India captain Mithali Raj became the first woman, and only the third cricketer ever, to appear at six ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups.

In doing so, she ensured the record enters a new decade.

Javed Miandad appeared in the first six men’s Cricket World Cups between 1975 and 1996, with Sachin Tendulkar beginning his World Cup career in 1992.

By the time Tendulkar’s fairytale finish came in 2011, Raj had already captained India at a World Cup after having made her tournament debut in 2000.

As skipper, the records keep coming. The right-hander now equals Australian legend Belinda Clark by captaining at her fourth ICC WWC.

Clark’s tenure spanned from 1993 to 2005.

Clark and Raj stand as the only two players to have captained their country at more than two World Cups.

Raj also eclipsed her fellow-batter as the span between first captaining her country and last doing so stretched to 17 years. The Australian’s tenure as skipper came across 12.

And it is not just her captaincy that is breaking records: her World Cup career now spans more than two decades, no woman ever having played in ICC women’s World Cups 20 years apart.

It was New Zealand Debbie Hockley who previously held the record, having made her debut on January 10, 1982 with her last match, the 2000 final on 23 December, 24 days after Raj’s debut.

It is this standard that the 39-year-old continually finds herself amongst. Only Hockley (45) and England’s Jan Brittin (36) have played more World Cup games.

In moving to six World Cup appearances, Raj leaves behind the company of England duo Charlotte Edwards, Clare Taylor and Hockley as the only other women to have made five appearances at a Women’s World Cup.

The momentous occasion further cements Raj’s place as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the World Cup stage.